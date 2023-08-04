Watch Now
Abnormally hot weekend ahead

Parched Coastal Bend continues to dry out
Stefanie's WX 8-4-23
Posted at 7:16 AM, Aug 04, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

The weekend is here, but it's still hot and humid. Near-record temperatures aren't going anywhere. If anything the hot and dry weather is making for a higher fire danger risk. Especially as winds become stronger this weekend, fire danger will be moderate to high through the beginning of next week. With no rain in the forecast, low lake levels, moderate drought, and fire danger risk will only get worse. Stay cool out there! Heat index values will be dangerously high, between 110-120ºF over the next couple of days.

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!

