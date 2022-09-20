A wet start to Tuesday, drier start to Fall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy start to the week!

Tuesday morning will be off to a soggy start. Expect the rain to begin before dawn, dotting the coastline and gradually making a move inland. By mid-morning, the bulk of the rain will still be east of Highway 77, and more widespread. The slow trek inland will take isolated showers toward the Brush Country by the afternoon hours, much like Monday.

Temperatures will once again reach the low to middle 90s. We're just getting started, as temperatures near the middle to upper 90s by the end of the week. With less moisture, rain chances will be slim throughout the end of the week; this will make for a drier heat— but still hot for the first day of Fall!

Rain chances start to creep back up this weekend, starting with isolated showers on Saturday and scattered thunderstorms on Sunday. Temperatures will decrease in response to the rain, falling to the lower 90s.

Have a great week!