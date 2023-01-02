A Warm Start to the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our temperatures continue to run well above average for this time of year. We are looking for the lower 80's again this afternoon. It will also be rather breezy with the winds blowing out of the southeast at 15 to 20 miles per hour. A weak cold front will roll through the area overnight. There is a very slight chance for a shower with the frontal passage. Most of the heavier showers will be along the upper Texas coast. We will see sunny and mild weather conditions for the remainder of the workweek. Daytime high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70's. The next chance for rain will be late next weekend.