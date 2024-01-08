A very windy, warm day gives way to isolated storms then high fire danger

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A powerful upper-level storm and its associated cold front brought strong thunderstorms, high winds and extreme fire danger to the Lone State State, along with colder air tonight and Tuesday.

There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms north of the Coastal Bend this evening, but only isolated showers in our northern counties, followed by thunderstorms developing in the coastal waters. The main weather story will be the wind and low humidity resulting in extreme fire danger.

The first major fire weather threat of the year results from wind gusting near 50 miles an hour along with relative humidity of less than 20 percent over much of the inland Coastal Bend this evening into early Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning is in effect through midday Tuesday as a result.

The high wind also has prompted a Gale Warning for the Coastal Waters through early Tuesday.

Temperatures will take a nosedive after 80 degree readings this afternoon. A strong cold front arriving late this afternoon will send the mercury into the lower to middle 40s by daybreak.

With the strong winds, wind chill values in the 30s can be expected as the children return to school tomorrow morning. The chill won't last long though, with gusty southerly winds warming the region midweek. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s the rest of the week, with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Rainfall with be at a premium this week, with only fleeting showers early this evening depositing less than a tenth of an inch of rain. No additional precipitation is expected until isolated showers return next Monday.

