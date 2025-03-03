A Science Snippet: Fire Weather, the How's and Why's, and What You Need to Know

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Elevated fire risk is an ongoing reality here in the Coastal Bend. With severe to extreme drought across much of the region from the headwaters of the Nueces River to the Gulf coast, the lack of rainfall has left the ground parched, with dry grass, scrub brush and trees very dry as well. The vegetation is known to wildfire experts as, "fuel." Also included as fuel is the built environment, including businesses, infrastructure and residential structures. This persistently dry pattern sets the stage for elevated or extreme fire danger when combined with strong wind and low humidity. Such has been the case this week, and it deserves the same respect as a threat as any other dangerous weather related phenomenon.

Your National Weather Service (NWS) as well as State and local emergency management agencies monitor the potential for elevated fire danger as a normal aspect of their forecast regime. The ongoing drought further focuses meteorologist to emphasize the need for preventative measures and extra caution during episodes of elevated risk for fires. There are several things you can do to help mitigate the risk for wildfires, including:



Heed local instructions for not burning waste (burn barrels) during elevated fire danger

Avoid discarding lit cigarettes or matches in an unsafe manner

Avoid actions that could trigger a spark over dry fuels (hot catalytic converters, dragging chains that could spark, etc.)

Extinguish all outdoor fires by drowning in plenty of water, stirring to make sure fire is completely extinguished.

Never leave a fire unattended, including campfires and outdoor grills.

Check electrical lines to ensure they are not sparking

Here are NWS fire-related watches and warnings: