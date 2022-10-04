A little more sunshine this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Tuesday morning!

It's another cloudy start for us here in the Coastal Bend with mild temperatures. As we go through the next couple of hours, temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s, near 90ºF once again. The clouds win in the sun/cloud ratio until about late morning; the afternoon will offer more abundant sunshine. Expect light winds today from the east northeast, with winds along the coast reaching around 10 MPH.

Humidity continues to rise here around the region. in the upper atmosphere, clouds from the remnants of Orlene (E. Pacific) will dissipate. Temperatures will start in the middle 60s areawide and top out near 90ºF each day. Isolated showers come back into the forecast by the end of the week with a few showers on Friday and Saturday.

Have a great week and Happy October!