A little more rain in the forecast before 'hot and dry' weather returns

Tropical downpours will wrap up by midweek

Saharan dust will return midweek and reduce air quality

The tropical downpours were a welcome sight today. Rainfall was plentiful here locally, but also in the watershed. While not a 'drought-buster,' this rain will definitely benefit our suffering lake levels and dry soils.

Temperatures will likely be a bit cooler on Tuesday as the rest of the rain wraps up. Expect highs to top out near 90ºF, though in neighborhoods that see less rain, temps will be hotter. Saharan dust will take over the spotlight for the second half of the week. That means the Fourth of July holiday will likely be very hot, hazy, and humid. Plan to drink plenty of water! Air quality will also be a concern on account of the Saharan dust, which can be a respiratory irritant.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy, a few showers linger

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Widely scattered downpours

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Storms ending, cooler

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

