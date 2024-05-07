A little less clouds and more sunshine

The like summer pattern continues

Posted at 5:44 AM, May 07, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Patchy AM fog

More air you can wear

Feels like temps in the upper 90s or low 100s

Tracking our next cold front that will break our summer like weather pattern CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST Today: Morning clouds and pockets of sunshine in the afternoon

Temperature: High 90º

Winds: SE 10 - 15 mph Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 76º

Winds: SE 10 - 15 mph Wednesday: Partly sunny

Temperature: High 96º

Winds: SE 10 - 15 mph Stay safe and have a good day!

