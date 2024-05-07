Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A little less clouds and more sunshine

The like summer pattern continues
Julia WX 5-7-24
Posted at 5:44 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 06:44:27-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Patchy AM fog
  • More air you can wear
  • Feels like temps in the upper 90s or low 100s
  • Tracking our next cold front that will break our summer like weather pattern

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Morning clouds and pockets of sunshine in the afternoon
Temperature: High 90º
Winds: SE 10 - 15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 76º
Winds: SE 10 - 15 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny
Temperature: High 96º
Winds: SE 10 - 15 mph

Stay safe and have a good day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019