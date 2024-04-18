A lil' more sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! We're repeating the forecast again today, but adding a little more sunshine and wind.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Still hot and muggy

Drizzle possible overnight

Better rain chances this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, muggy, and warm

Temperature: High 88ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy, and warm

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Some morning drizzle, otherwise partly sunny

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great day!