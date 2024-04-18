Watch Now
A lil' more sunshine

Still mostly cloudy, humid, and unseasonably warm
Stefanie's WX 4-18-24
Posted at 7:27 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 08:33:14-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! We're repeating the forecast again today, but adding a little more sunshine and wind.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Still hot and muggy
  • Drizzle possible overnight
  • Better rain chances this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, muggy, and warm
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy, and warm
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Some morning drizzle, otherwise partly sunny
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
