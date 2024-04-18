A lil' more sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! We're repeating the forecast again today, but adding a little more sunshine and wind.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Still hot and muggy
- Drizzle possible overnight
- Better rain chances this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, muggy, and warm
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy, and warm
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Friday: Some morning drizzle, otherwise partly sunny
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a great day!