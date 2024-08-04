A hot summer day ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's the weekend, Coastal Bend! We are off to a hot start this August with scorching temperatures after last week's much needed moisture. The high for today will be in the low 90s, with the low in the low 80s.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
This weekend, it will be important to watch how long you are outdoors if you have to be. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen as UV indexes continue to climb with hotter temperatures. On Saturday, we had a heat advisory in place where temperatures felt like 110°F for two or more hours that expired later that evening. That will not be the case for today as we will briefly touch 110ºF for short periods of time.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear, light winds
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a great rest of your weekend!