A hot summer day ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It's the weekend, Coastal Bend! We are off to a hot start this August with scorching temperatures after last week's much needed moisture. The high for today will be in the low 90s, with the low in the low 80s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This weekend, it will be important to watch how long you are outdoors if you have to be. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen as UV indexes continue to climb with hotter temperatures. On Saturday, we had a heat advisory in place where temperatures felt like 110°F for two or more hours that expired later that evening. That will not be the case for today as we will briefly touch 110ºF for short periods of time.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear, light winds

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great rest of your weekend!