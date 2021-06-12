A Hot Start to the Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI —We are looking for another hot and humid weekend here in the Coastal Bend. Look for a daytime high around 92 degrees with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. People should use extreme caution when spending extended periods of time outdoors. Expect Light winds out of the southeast. We will see similar weather conditions on Sunday with an afternoon high around 93 degrees. We will see increasing moisture for the start to the workweek. This could bring a few isolated showers Monday through Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 90s with overnight low temperatures in the mid 70s. We will be watching the Gulf of Mexico very closely this week. There is a disturbance in the Bay of Campeche that could show some signs of possible tropical development over the next 5 days. We will continue to monitor this and keep you updated here on KRIS 6.