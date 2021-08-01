Watch
A Heat Advisory This Afternoon

Tom Harris
Posted at 6:28 AM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 07:28:14-04

CORPUS CHRISTI — We are looking for a very hot end to our weekend here in the Coastal Bend. A Heat Advisory has beens issued this afternoon with heat index values expected around 110 degrees or higher. People should use extreme caution when spending extended periods of time outdoors. A stray shower will be possible with the seabreeze late in the day. Look for a daytime high around 96 degrees. The winds will be blowing out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
It looks like we will be moving into another wet weather pattern for the week ahead. A frontal boundary will stall near the area for much of the week. This will lead to increased cloud cover and scattered showers. It will also help to drop our daytime high temperatures in the lower 90s. The overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Drier air will move back into the area as we get closer to next weekend.

