A few Thursday morning storms, and a pleasant afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend,

This morning I'm tracking a few showers and thunderstorms across the Coastal Bend. This is happening along a cold front that will take all morning to move through the region. As we head past sunrise, some of these storms could become strong, packing strong winds and hail. The greatest potential for strong or severe storms will be near the coast and southward. Stay weather-aware today!

This afternoon, we'll sing a different tune as sunshine returns along with warm temps topping out in the 80s. Expect pleasant conditions to last through much of Friday as well; however, if you have plans Friday night into Saturday morning, you can expect more storms, and they might spoil your plans! Rainfall will be heavy at times and strong storms are expected once again.

After Saturday morning showers dwindle, we'll have a beautiful day. This nice weather lasts into next week!

Have a great day!