A few storms late Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! We're in an unsettled weather pattern with warm and humid conditions.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
- Warmer temperatures, more humid
- Marginal (1 of 5) risk of severe t-storms tonight
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Cloudy with lunch time/afternoon showers
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: SSE at 10 to 20 mph
Tonight: Thunderstorms expected this evening. Some storms could be severe.
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SE at 10 to 15 mph
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: SE winds becoming NW at 10 to 15 mph
Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts