A few storms late Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We're in an unsettled weather pattern with warm and humid conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

Warmer temperatures, more humid

Marginal (1 of 5) risk of severe t-storms tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with lunch time/afternoon showers

Temperature: High 71ºF

Winds: SSE at 10 to 20 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms expected this evening. Some storms could be severe.

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SE at 10 to 15 mph

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: SE winds becoming NW at 10 to 15 mph

