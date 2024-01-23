Watch Now
A few storms late Tuesday

Some storms could be strong
Stefanie's WX 1-23-24
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 08:01:25-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! We're in an unsettled weather pattern with warm and humid conditions.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
  • Warmer temperatures, more humid
  • Marginal (1 of 5) risk of severe t-storms tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with lunch time/afternoon showers
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: SSE at 10 to 20 mph

Tonight: Thunderstorms expected this evening. Some storms could be severe.
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SE at 10 to 15 mph

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: SE winds becoming NW at 10 to 15 mph

Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and stay with the KRIS 6 Weather Team for the latest! Have a terrific day!

