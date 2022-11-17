A few sprinkles and a tiny bit warmer today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday Jr.!

Today we'll add a few degrees to our afternoon high temperatures-- yay! Don't be surprised if you see a few sprinkles and drizzles across the area today. Expect highs in the middle 50s this afternoon after a gradual warm-up!

Our cloudy, chilly pattern persists here across the Coastal Bend, but some slight changes are on the way. The clouds and well below average temperatures will continue on, but we'll be adding rain and wind to the mix once our next cold front arrives. The timing for this looks to be very late Friday night into Saturday morning. Winds will be brisk and make falling temperatures feel all the more frigid!

A few drizzles can be expected today, but no significant rainfall accumulations. The rain will begin to pick up late tonight into Friday with Saturday being the wettest of the next 7 days. through the weekend, we'll accumulate between a quarter to a half inch of rain area wide.

Stay warm friends!

