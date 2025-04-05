A few showers to kick off the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A pleasant change to the forecast, our weekend cold front looks to arrive about 12 hours earlier. This puts of cold front through the Coastal Bend during lunchtime on Saturday. A benefit of this change is that our rain chances actually look a lot better! Expect a few modest showers and an ocassional rumble of thunder.

Saturday will still be warm and windy, but less so. Temps will top out in the low 80s. By Sunday morning, cooler temperatures will top out in the upper 60s, low 70s. Be prepared for a few chilly mornings to start next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid

Temperature: Low 76F

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Saturday: Morning showers, sunny afternoon

Temperature: High 81F

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Sunday: Much cooler and sunny!

Temperature: High 69F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!