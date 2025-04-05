A few showers to kick off the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
A pleasant change to the forecast, our weekend cold front looks to arrive about 12 hours earlier. This puts of cold front through the Coastal Bend during lunchtime on Saturday. A benefit of this change is that our rain chances actually look a lot better! Expect a few modest showers and an ocassional rumble of thunder.
Saturday will still be warm and windy, but less so. Temps will top out in the low 80s. By Sunday morning, cooler temperatures will top out in the upper 60s, low 70s. Be prepared for a few chilly mornings to start next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and humid
Temperature: Low 76F
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Saturday: Morning showers, sunny afternoon
Temperature: High 81F
Winds: S 10-20 mph
Sunday: Much cooler and sunny!
Temperature: High 69F
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Have a great evening!