A few showers, otherwise mostly cloudy Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Monday morning,

It's a quiet and chilly start to the week here in the Coastal Bend. Despite a little bit of rain on Sunday, we didn't receive that nice drink of water we were expecting due to drier, warmer air aloft. Thankfully, we'll have another opportunity for a few showers again today, though like Sunday there will be very little in the way of rain accumulations. Mostly cloudy skies will limit temperatures to near 70ºF this afternoon. Tonight, with skies clearing and winds becoming light, we'll see the return of fog for Tuesday morning's commute.

Temperatures will warm each day through the middle of the week. Another cold front arrives early Thursday morning, but this one looks to be dry. Dry vegetation, low humidity, and strong winds will make for an increased fire weather danger for the end of this week. Please be mindful when handling machinery outside and remember to never throw cigarette butts out the window!

Have a wonderful week!

