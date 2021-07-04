A Few More Showers This Afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI — It looks like we will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds again today here in the Coastal Bend. We will see some isolated showers developing in the afternoon. Look for a daytime high of 92 degrees with light winds out of the southeast. We could see a few lingering showers through the early evening for those hoping to have a good view of the fireworks tonight. However, it should be mostly dry across much of the area. Expect an overnight low around 78 degrees.

It looks like it is going to be a very wet week ahead. Showers will start to become more numerous on Monday. Widespread showers are expected Tuesday through Friday. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with many of these storms. Localized flooding will also be possible. Daytime high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. The overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.