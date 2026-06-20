A few more showers and storms before drying out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday all!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

LAST BIT OF RAIN TOMORROW, BEFORE DRYING OUT FOR THE WORK-WEEK

Today's showers and storms will continue for one more day across the Coastal Bend, before drying out for the week ahead. Fortunately, by tomorrow afternoon, any Father's Day plans should be good to go, as most of the rain should be out of the area.

The last bit of rain is likely to fall tonight, and again in the first half of the day tomorrow. I'd expect a few more storms early Sunday, between 6 AM and 12 PM. After that, you can expect a gradual decrease of rain, and return to sunny skies- perfect for an evening BBQ for dad. Enjoy!

For the work-week, we will undoubtedly be drier. I don't expect much in the way of rain this week, other than the small chance for a sea breeze shower or storm. It will be drier, which also means it will be hotter. Expect temperatures in the low 90s this week, with feels-like temperatures in the 100s.

Remember to always pack extra waters in your lunch, wear light-colored and airy clothing, and don't over-exert yourself. Take care of yourselves folks!