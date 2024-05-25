Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A dangerous combination of extreme heat and a long holiday weekend are in play Saturday through Monday

High pressure has trapped abundant Gulf moisture, hazy skies, and excessive heat over the Coastal Bend, prompting Excessive Heat Warnings likely to be extended through Memorial Day.
thumbnail_B36C42F8-3963-468C-AA52-5D94B579938B.jpg
NWS
Dangerous Heat through Memorial Day
thumbnail_B36C42F8-3963-468C-AA52-5D94B579938B.jpg
Posted at 9:34 AM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 10:34:56-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The unofficial kickoff to summer is this weekend, i.e. Memorial Day weekend, but it will feel more like the 4th of July, heat-wise. Be careful out there, folks.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Excessive heat warnings likely to be in place through Memorial Day
  • Isolated thunderstorms late Monday night and early Tuesday
  • stray showers Wednesday and Thursday
  • Some relief from the heat mid- to late-week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Mostly sunny but windy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with heat indices to 115 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 14 to 28 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and brutally hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with heat indices locally over 120 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 14 to 26 mph

Memorial Day:
Mostly sunny, breezy and very hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with heat indices above 115 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 14 to 22 mph

Excessive heat safety rules should be heeded this long weekend. Please remember the very old, very young, indigent and of course your pets.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019