A dangerous combination of extreme heat and a long holiday weekend are in play Saturday through Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The unofficial kickoff to summer is this weekend, i.e. Memorial Day weekend, but it will feel more like the 4th of July, heat-wise. Be careful out there, folks.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Excessive heat warnings likely to be in place through Memorial Day
- Isolated thunderstorms late Monday night and early Tuesday
- stray showers Wednesday and Thursday
- Some relief from the heat mid- to late-week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Mostly sunny but windy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with heat indices to 115 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 14 to 28 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and brutally hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with heat indices locally over 120 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 14 to 26 mph
Memorial Day:
Mostly sunny, breezy and very hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with heat indices above 115 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 14 to 22 mph
Excessive heat safety rules should be heeded this long weekend. Please remember the very old, very young, indigent and of course your pets.