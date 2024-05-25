A dangerous combination of extreme heat and a long holiday weekend are in play Saturday through Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The unofficial kickoff to summer is this weekend, i.e. Memorial Day weekend, but it will feel more like the 4th of July, heat-wise. Be careful out there, folks.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Excessive heat warnings likely to be in place through Memorial Day

Isolated thunderstorms late Monday night and early Tuesday

stray showers Wednesday and Thursday

Some relief from the heat mid- to late-week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Mostly sunny but windy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with heat indices to 115 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 14 to 28 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, windy and brutally hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with heat indices locally over 120 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 14 to 26 mph

Memorial Day:

Mostly sunny, breezy and very hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with heat indices above 115 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 14 to 22 mph

Excessive heat safety rules should be heeded this long weekend. Please remember the very old, very young, indigent and of course your pets.