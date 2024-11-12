A couple more days of warm weather before the next cold front arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We have seen the same weather pattern linger the past few days where we are experiencing warmer than normal temperatures.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The good news is we have another cold front on the way by mid week, Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Although, this will be a bit of a weaker cold front, only cooling us off for a few days the remainder of the week. We will see our lows touch the low to mid 50s!

Our highs for the week will remain in the mid to upper 80s, also the same scenario for the next 6-10 days across Texas (likely warmer). With this cooler, drier air expected to drape across southeast Texas, this will limit our rain chances this week. We may have a favorable opportunity of seeing rain again this weekend (Sunday).

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, light winds

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, calm winds

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: N 5-8 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies with increasing wind gusts

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: NE 5-15, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Tuesday!