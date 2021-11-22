A Cold Front Overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI — A cold front is going to be rolling through South Texas overnight. This will lead to some gusty winds and possible showers. The heaviest rainfall should be in our southern most counties. A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for Brooks and Jim Hogg counties. A Small Craft Advisory has also been issued through tomorrow morning. The forecast for tonight calls for increasing clouds and breezy weather conditions. Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible. Look for an overnight low around 59 degrees with the winds out of the north at 15 to 20 miles per hour. The forecast for Monday calls for breezy and cooler weather. Expect a daytime high around 70 degrees.

We will see a gradual warming trend Tuesday and Wednesday. The next cold front will arrive early on Thanksgiving Day. This will lead to more numerous showers and thunderstorms. The wet weather and cooler temperatures will likely linger through Friday. The weather will improve a bit for next weekend.