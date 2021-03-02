A cold front has brought rain and a cool down to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While today's cold front provided some much-needed rain, we will need a few more rainy days to help improve the drought across our area. Cooler, drier air continues to funnel in tonight and our temperatures will remain below average. Tuesday will begin in the upper 40s, with highs will creep into the low to middle 60s. The cooldown is short-lived as temps rebound by midweek. Friday, temperatures will be near 80ºF.

Clouds and a few stray showers linger into early Tuesday, but the last of the clouds will dissipate by afternoon. Wednesday looks to be the sunniest day this week, as the clouds roll in Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This front won’t help our need for rain but expect a few isolated showers on Friday. This will drop temperatures once again for the weekend with highs in the low to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies

