Menu

Watch
Weather

Actions

A cold front brings rain to the Coastal Bend

Modest accumulations expected into this afternoon
items.[0].image.alt
KRIS
Rain over Downtown Corpus Christi 3.14.21
Rain over Downtown Corpus Christi
Posted at 10:23 AM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 11:23:31-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front is on its way to the Coastal Bend this morning. The system brings some much-anticipated rain, although accumulations don't look to be very impressive. Today is one of a few opportunities this week to see rain across our region as drought conditions continue to worsen across South Texas.

The cold front will drop temperatures to about average, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Monday morning lows will be chilly in the lower 50s but will quickly rebound by Monday afternoon with highs near 80. Scattered showers are expected Monday afternoon, with another front moving through on Wednesday. St. Patrick’s Day will offer a final opportunity for rain this week. Thursday into the weekend looks fantastic, weatherwise.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019