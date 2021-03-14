A cold front brings rain to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front is on its way to the Coastal Bend this morning. The system brings some much-anticipated rain, although accumulations don't look to be very impressive. Today is one of a few opportunities this week to see rain across our region as drought conditions continue to worsen across South Texas.

The cold front will drop temperatures to about average, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Monday morning lows will be chilly in the lower 50s but will quickly rebound by Monday afternoon with highs near 80. Scattered showers are expected Monday afternoon, with another front moving through on Wednesday. St. Patrick’s Day will offer a final opportunity for rain this week. Thursday into the weekend looks fantastic, weatherwise.