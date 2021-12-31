A Blast of Cold Air on the Way!

CORPUS CHRISTI — We are looking for a very warm and breezy afternoon as we head into this holiday weekend. Expect a daytime high of 84 degrees. The winds will be blowing out of the south at 15 to 20 miles per hour. The forecast for tonight calls for partly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 71 degrees.

We can expect even warmer temperatures on New Year's Day. Look for an afternoon high in the upper 80s with the winds tapering off a bit. A blast of very cold air will be arriving late Saturday night. This will bring some of the coldest air of the season. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s early Sunday morning. Expect a daytime high Sunday afternoon only around 56 degrees. We will see near freezing temperatures early Monday morning as many people are heading back to school or work. Some of our inland communities will experience freezing temperatures Monday morning.