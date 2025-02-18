50-DEGREE DROP: Tuesday's warm afternoon temps will plummet overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday! Enjoy the warm weather today...

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Disrespectful winds gusting to 40 mph tonight

Wind chills: upper 20s/low 30s Wednesday morning

A Freeze Watch will be in effect Wednesday night through Thursday morning

Big changes are in the forecast tonight. Expect a very warm Tuesday will mostly cloudy skies. Mist and haze are expected as southeast winds draw in warm, humid conditions throughout the afternoon. A few light drizzles or shower are possible for neighborhoods north of IH-37, but meaningful rainfall is not expected. An arctic cold front (a strong one) will bring very strong north winds tonight. Behind the front, much colder arctic air will drop temperatures 40-50 degrees between Tuesday afternoon's highs near 80ºF to Wednesday morning's low temperatures in the upper 30s.

KRIS 6 Weather Temps Vs Wind Chill Graph for Tuesday into Wednesday shows bitter cold conditions arriving in the Coastal Bend.



This very cold weather will last through the end of the week. Be sure to protect the 4 P's - people, pets, plants, and pipes. While freezing temperatures are expected for a few hours on Thursday morning, strong winds will make dangerous wind chills. Children, elderly folks, and furry friends are the most susceptible to cold-related illness and extra care should be taken to ensure they stay warm this week! Our next best chance of rain looks to be on Friday as conditions slowly begin to warm. Stay with your KRIS 6 Neighborhood Weather Experts for the latest changes and updates!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy this evening

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 moh

Tonight: Very windy, very cold, and misty

Temperature: Low 37ºF

Winds: SE/N 20-30 mph, gusts to 40 mph

Wednesday: COLD! Partly cloudy & very windy

Temperature: High 47ºF

Winds: N 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a great Taco Tuesday!