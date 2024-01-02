2024's First Rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Fog isn't a problem this morning, but it's once again a warm and humid start to the day. Temperatures in the 50s are warmer than usual thanks to a blanket of clouds. Those clouds will give way to rain by afternoon. Expect northeast winds to transition from the east by late morning around 10-15 mph, gusting higher during thunderstorms.

Rain on Tuesday will be most active during the mid-afternoon to evening hours. Northern and coastal neighborhoods will see most of the action, with rainfall accumulations higher for those east of Highway 281 and toward the Victoria Crossroads. Expect rainfall totals to range from a half to one inch over the next seven days.

Have a terrific day!