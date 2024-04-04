Still need solar eclipse glasses? These pairs can be delivered by Monday

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While it’s unlikely you haven’t already heard, surprise! There’s a solar eclipse coming up. In fact, it’s in a few days on Monday, April 8. But it’s not just the date you need to know. There’s also the fact that you shouldn’t look at a solar eclipse with the naked eye. You need special glasses to view this celestial event, but thankfully, you can still get them in time for the April solar eclipse.

You shouldn’t just grab a pair of sunglasses and call it a day, though. You also shouldn’t just use any old solar eclipse glasses because they say “solar eclipse.” Instead, you should seek out glasses labeled ISO 12312-2 which signals that the glasses offer full eye protection during the eclipse. And yes, even if you’re not in the full path of the eclipse, you should still be using them.

Even with shopping, however, you need to be cautious. NASA has a list of approved retailers and their websites to ensure safe purchases. Unfortunately, there are counterfeit glasses out there, and you should be sure your pair are from a legitimate retailer. To check your glasses, be sure you can’t see anything through them except for the sun. If lights or objects are visible, the glasses are unlikely to be effective.

So, is it too late to safely view the eclipse? No, some places are still offering expedited shipping, and some approved glasses are available on Amazon. Here’s what we found:

Lunt Solar 5-Pack Eclipse Glasses

LUNT Solar’s glasses are ISO-certified and provide full protection when viewing the eclipse directly. The glasses are designed to fit most teens and adults, and they come in a five-pack for your entire family or viewing group. Order them now and with Prime, and you should be able to snag a Saturday, April 6 delivery.

Explore Scientific Sun Catcher Solar Eclipse Glasses

Explore Scientific is a listed retailer on NASA’s safe list, and they’re offering expedited shipping with an arrival date of Saturday, April 6. The expedited pricing is reflected above, so while you will need to spend a bit more, you’ll have glasses in time for the big event.

LUNT Solar Junior Size Four-Pack

Those looking to view the solar eclipse with kids will likely want a pair of glasses designed for younger viewers to ensure a better fit and protection. This ISO-certified pair is designed for smaller faces, and the fun designs on the sides are likely to make kiddos happy.

