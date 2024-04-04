YOU'RE INVITED! Wounded Veterans and law enforcement to be honored at Corpus Christi City Hall

A special proclamation reading ceremony is taking place at Corpus Christi City Hall.

Purple Heart recipients and wounded law enforcement officers will be honored

The public is invited to attend the ceremony on Tuesday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) Chapter 598 is extending an invitation to all Purple Heart recipients and wounded law enforcement officers to attend a special proclamation reading ceremony. It's happening on Tuesday, April 16th at 10:30 a.m. The event will take place at Corpus Christi City Hall, located at 1201 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401.

MOPH said, "As we gather together to honor and recognize the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of our Purple Heart recipients and wounded law enforcement officers, your presence at this ceremony would be greatly appreciated. Your bravery and service to our country and community have not gone unnoticed, and this proclamation reading is a small token of our gratitude for all that you have done and continue to do."

Community members are also encouraged to attend to honor Corpus Christi's wounded heroes.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Lorenzo at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com