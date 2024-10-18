You can support local veterans at Coastal Bend Heroes celebration party

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyone is invited to Hard Knocks Sports Grill of Padre Island for Coastal Bend Heroes' big event. The non-profit organization will be celebrating its first official year with dinner, drinks, and an auction. Dreaming in Color will also be performing live during the party.

The event is on Thursday, October 24 at 5:30 p.m. There will be a crane with an American flag at the Hard Knocks Sports Grill location to mark the spot.

Proceeds from the event will support Coastal Bend Heroes mission. The non-profit organization helps local veterans.

"This is our major fundraiser of the year," said Kristy Jackson, a Navy veteran and one of the founders of Coastal Bend Heroes. "It will help to raise money to feed veterans and their families who are in need, for coats, help with burial services when needed. We also help sponsor tables for resource fairs, community education, anything that goes hand-in-hand with assisting the veteran community and meeting those gaps."

Coastal Bend Heroes was created under the Veterans Round Table. The Veterans Round Table works to inform, educate, and assist the local veteran population. It offers resources such as veteran health care, insurance, home ownership, spousal benefits, temporary housing, food services and even educational opportunities. Weekly community meetings are hosted at Del Mar College for the Veterans Round Table. Coastal Bend Heroes was officially established last year as a result of the Round Table's outreach.

Coastal Bend Heroes' official launch party was held last summer. The non-profit was able to raise funds to support during that event. The goal is to double what was made last year.

Physicians Premiere ER and Paradigm Wellness are major sponsors of this years event.

