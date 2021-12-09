Wrapping for Warriors event helps struggling veterans have a nice Christmas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gift wrap rattling. Scissors snipping. Oh yes. The sounds of the season; gift wrapping.

Preparations are underway for this year's Wrapping for Warriors, a yearly event which brings veterans, first responders and volunteers from all walks of life, together to wrap gifts for donations.

This is the event's fourth year. Burn Pits 360, together with several Coastal Bend companies, is hosting it on December 10, 11, and 12 at the La Palmera Mall starting at noon each day.

Dec. 10: noon-7 p.m.

Dec. 11: noon-6 p.m.

Dec. 12: noon-7 p.m.

"It's a program (Wrapping for Warriors) that allows for camaraderie and healing (for troops) and bringing together a community of brothers and sisters," said Rosie Torres, Founder of Burn Pits 360.

You don't even need wrapping experience, just a giving heart. Here's the volunteer form.

"A lot of people just coming out knowing this is going back to our nation's heroes and our veterans … they're just glad to support," said Torres.

Veteran Jose Zavala's family fell on hard times last year, and together with the COVID-19 pandemic, times got really rough.

Zavala fondly remembers how this event literally wrapped his family with love and gifts for his five children.

"That 25th of December was great," smiled Zavala. "All my kids were able to open their presents and put smiles on their face."

This year, Zavala is actually a volunteer for the event.

There's one word he's thinking about too.

"Wrapping and wrapping and wrapping," laughed Zavala. "That's all I'll be doing all day is wrapping and wrapping."

People are encouraged to drop by and donate wrapping supplies or monetary contributions.

The wrapping event also provides a way for veterans and first responders, especially those struggling from depression, anxiety and Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) to get out among friends and fellow warriors.

"When you're out there and you're with each other, it helps you overcome some of those fears," said Torres.

While there, you can also take part in the Hope For Heroes event. Ornaments will be placed on a Christmas tree there. You can pull the name of a veteran's child off that tree and either buy gifts for them or donate money to pay for the gift.

For those veterans and first responders going through a financial hardship, you can fill out a form to make sure your family has a nice Christmas.