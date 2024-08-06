Wounded Warrior: Corpus Christi Purple Heart recipient shares war story

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are at least 47,000 Purple Heart recipients living in Texas, according to the non-profit organization, Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH). A Purple Heart is a military decoration, awarded to United States troops who were killed or injuring fighting for the country.

United States Marine Corps, Robert Callejo has the medal no one wants. The Miller High School graduate joined the Marine Corps in 1966. He was a rifleman during the Vietnam War. He went to the combat zone in 1967 until he was injured on May 8, 1968.

“We were in heavy, heavy combat. We got hit with rockets.” Callejo recalled. “When I got wounded, they didn’t pull me out until the next day because the helicopter couldn’t land and they would shoot them down. So by that time, I was in a coma. They thought I was dead.”

It took the rifleman about one month to regain consciousness. “When I woke up, I was looking for my rifle and I didn’t know where I was.” He exclaimed.

Callejo had to spend about two years in the hospital before you could go home. His injuries were so severe, that doctors were doubtful he’d ever walk or talk again.

"I got severely wounded in my head, my back, my shoulder, my knee. I still have a piece of shrapnel in my left shoulder.” He pointed. “But I remember, my dad said, ‘You’re a fighter.’ And I said, yes Dad, I will walk.”

The fighting spirit in him and determination led him through most of his life. He was a part of the Veteran Affair Volunteer Service for almost three decades and was a member of the Corpus Christi Veterans Band. Over the years, the purple heart recipient has also worked hard to become a man his great grandchildren could look up to.

"I thank God. I thank god because we lost over 58,000 men and I was one of the lucky ones that I made it out. I made it home." he said.

National Purple Heart Day is commemorated every year on August 7. Callejo says he hopes people will remember U.S. troops and their sacrifices every day beyond the one day a year.

Military.com shares ways people can express gratitude for veterans:



Show up at events or parades. Donate to veteran-focused charities. Fly a flag correctly. Ask someone about their service. Write a letter to express your thanks. Visit a VA hospital. Get outdoors with a veteran.

