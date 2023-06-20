Willscot Mobile Mini volunteers to repair home of declining Coast Guard veteran

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kindness showed up to help keep a roof over the heads of a struggling Coast Guard veteran and his wife in Edroy.

That effort started with an urgent call to our KRIS 6 Veterans Hotline. John Gutierrez, a caregiver for James Williams, said that Williams needed a lot of help with his home.

James’ wife Lauri told KRIS 6 News that their mobile home suffered from a power surge in 2016 and that even with the help of neighbors, it’s been difficult keeping up with costly home repairs. The exterior of the house is deteriorating.

On top of that, James has Alzheimer's, is bed-bound and can only get around in a wheelchair.

“I just thought everything would fall down around us,” Lauri said. “I had given up.”

The Williams needed a miracle, and as fate would have it, another call came into the Veterans Hotline from industrial company Willscot Mobile Mini.

“It saddened me that they had to live in conditions like this,” Karen Wilson, a spokesperson for Willscot Mobile Mini said.

The organization is partnering with local charities of their choice through their“Give Where You Live” quarterly program.

The company’s volunteers showed up at the Williams’ home ready to repair issues with the bathroom and install a brand new wheelchair ramp for James, all free of charge.

“It will make it easier for his wife (Lauri) and himself (James) to be able to get in and out of their trailer,” Wilson said. “It made me think because my son is a veteran also that I would want somebody in the community if he ever needed assistance to reach out to them.”

They are also expected to return to help repair the home's exterior.

Lauri knows she can't possibly repay this group of kindhearted givers, but she did provide each of the volunteers with a hug as a payment of gratitude.

“I can now see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Lauri said. “Everything's gonna get better from now on.”

There are other groups and grants to help veterans with various assistance for their homes. Contact the following agencies to see what programs/services are now available:

Operation Finally Home

Laurisa Baklik

(361) 677-3010

Nueces County Community Action Agency

101. S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas

(361) 883-9173

Community Action Service Center

1006 22nd St., Corpus Christi, Texas

(361) 882-4193

Rural Service Center

801 East Main St., Robstown, Texas

(361) 387-1527

