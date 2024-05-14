WALK & ROLL! 14th Annual VA2K set to take place Wednesday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System’s 14th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back again with goals of moving the body in support of whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans.

Scheduled for May 15, starting at 9:30 a.m., the event is happening at several VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System locations. The Corpus Christi West Point VA Clinic at 925 South Padre Island Drive is a participating location.

The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). The event is free; however, participants are asked to show up 15 minutes prior to the event start time.

“By offering participants a way to help homeless Veterans while also promoting whole health and moving the body, the VA2K Walk & Roll is a positive event for both the community and VA,” said Director Homero S. Martinez III, VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System.

To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as new clothing, toiletries, packaged food, or bottled water. Donations are not required in order to participate. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans.

Other needed donations include new:



Cooking pots and pans

16-piece dinnerware sets

20-piece flatware Sets

Cooking utensils (large spoons, spatula, etc.)

Can openers

Dishwashing liquid

Bath towels

Cleaning products (full size)

Laundry detergent

Shower curtains

Mops, buckets, brooms, and dustpans

Toilet brushes, toothpaste, and dental floss

Bar soap

Toilet paper packs

Shampoo and conditioner (full size)

Hairbrushes and combs

Wastebaskets

Flat sheets (queen size)

Bug spray (travel size)

Sunscreen

Reusable backpacks and totes

After shave lotion (travel size)

Men’s underwear, undershirts, and socks (all sizes)

Jogging Pants (large and x-large)

Since 2011, more than $3 million in donations of these type have been raised nationally to help homeless Veterans.

Find out more about the VA2K, Whole Health and Moving the Body at VA2K and Moving the Body - Home (sharepoint.com) [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].

VA Texas Valley Coast Bend Health Care System provides local Veterans with health care services at 9 locations serving the deep south region of Texas. Its facilities include the Harlingen VA Health Care Center and 8 outpatient clinics in Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Laredo, and McAllen. It also operates a Mobile Clinic for Veterans who are homeless or live in rural areas.

(VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System contributed to this report)