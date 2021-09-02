VIF: Local help available for veterans affected by Afghanistan crisis

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The current crisis in Afghanistan is causing some emotions to resurface for a number of veterans in the Coastal Bend; and it's not just those who served on the ground in Afghanistan.

"They are angry," said Manuel Colomo, a licensed therapist at the Corpus Christi Vet Center. "They feel betrayed."

KRIS 6 News first reported Tuesday how the crisis in Afghanistan is affecting some local veterans of that war.

For them, The Vet Center's message is clear: Help is always here.

Veterans and families who need help can call 1-877-WAR-VETS to speak to a patient voice, 24/7.

Colomo, a Vietnam veteran, is hearing from veterans of other wars who are looking for an outlet to deal with their emotions as well.

Colomo tells veterans that they cannot control the situation in Afghanistan, but he does give them other healthy choices to consider.

"So what they need to do is they need to take care of what they do have control over their lives: their family, their loved ones," he said. "And let's see how we can kind of play it out."

The Vet Center hope to convey to veterans in need that the group is more than about counseling. It also provides outreach and referral services to combat veterans and their families.

Yes, even family members may have a more difficult time with the unrest overseas. The Corpus Christi Vet Center offers help for them, as well.

Even if you need to simply check in, professional staff members are there to help.

"A lot of times people don't want to call the crisis line, because they don't want -- you know -- 'I'm not suicidal, I'm just really struggling with what's going on in Afghanistan today,' " said Tiffanie Hampton, a licensed clinical social worker at the Vet Center. "They can always call that number. Just to talk to someone. If you just want to stop in and have a cup of coffee, visit with some other veterans, come to some of our groups -- drop in any time."

The Vet Center is located at 4646 Corona Dr. Ste. 250. To get in touch with the Vet Center, call (361) 854-9961 or to speak with a counselor, call 1-877-WAR-VETS.