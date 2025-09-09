Vietnam veteran honored by Kleberg County commissioners for his service

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An Army veteran of the Vietnam War who has been featured in our Veterans in Focus reports was honored by Kleberg County commissioners.

Purple Heart recipient Lazaro O. Camarillo III was presented with a custom-made quilt on September 8 for his service to his country. He was also presented with a certificate of recognition from the U.S. Congress.

Camarillo served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. One of the engagements he fought in was the Battle of Hamburger Hill, one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

"This means a lot. I accept the award on behalf of all my brothers and sisters who didn't make it back to the world. Their families, on behalf of them, I accept this award," Camarillo said.

The quilt presented to Camarillo was made by a group of women in San Antonio who make them to honor veterans.