Veterans Stand Down aims to help homeless vets ahead of Veterans Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Veterans Day approaches, local organizations are joining forces to support those who have served through the annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down, an event designed to connect those in need and at-risk veterans with critical services and community resources.

Now in its 12th year, the Stand Down is organized by the Mayor’s Committee for Veteran Affairs, along with community partners such as the Texas Veterans Commission, H-E-B, and the Coastal Bend Food Bank. The event will take place Thursday, November 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 311 North Staples Street.

Veterans Stand Down Aims to Help Homeless Veterans Ahead of Veterans Day

“This event brings together all the resources that assist homeless veterans or veterans who might be at risk of becoming homeless,” said Martin Longoria, a representative with the Mayor’s Committee for Veteran Affairs. “It’s about giving them a hand up, not a handout.”

Participating organizations will offer a variety of services, including help with benefits, health care, suicide prevention, and mental health. Food and supplies will also be distributed to attendees.

Longoria said the committee is seeing a growing need for assistance as homelessness continues to rise and the impacts of the Government Shutdown prolong.

“We’re preparing the best way we can,” he said. “We try to do a little bit of everything.”

Longoria encouraged community members to spread the word and help connect veterans to the event.

“If they know a veteran who’s homeless or about to become homeless, this is a great opportunity to connect them with help,” he said.

