Veterans Outreach Week Kicks off Monday in San Patricio County

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County kicks off its first Veterans Outreach Week on Monday, September 16, bringing essential services directly to local veterans. This week-long event means the Veterans Service Office will be closed—but for a good reason—they're coming to your neighborhood.

During Veterans Outreach Week, representatives will visit multiple locations throughout the county, making it easier for veterans who may not be able to travel to the Veterans Service office in Sinton.

With around 5,000 veterans in San Patricio County, according to the most recent U.S. Census data, many are still unaware of the benefits they’ve earned. Jennifer Richardson, the county’s Veterans Service Officer, emphasizes the need to continue reaching those veterans.

"There’s still a large group of individuals who come in to file their first claim, and they’ve been out of service for 15, 20, or 25 years," Richardson explained.

Distance is often a barrier for veterans who live farther from the service office in Sinton. Some veterans lack transportation or family support to bring them in, making events like Veterans Outreach Week crucial in ensuring everyone has access to the services they deserve.

In partnership with local groups such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the Veterans Service Office is expanding its outreach efforts. Todd Richardson, Commander of VFW Post 12160, noted that they have worked together to provide essential assistance.

"Whether it be for food or helping pay bills, we’ve been able to work with them to get things done," Richardson said.

Veterans Outreach Week starts in Aransas Pass on Monday at the VFW Post on West Wheeler Avenue, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. Upcoming stops include Portland, Ingleside, Odem, Taft, Mathis, and Sinton.

San Patricio County Veterans Service Office

Voices of the Veterans

Veterans Service Officers (VSOs) assist veterans and their families with claims, advocacy, education, and other resources. KRIS 6 News spoke with San Patricio County Commissioner and Navy Veteran Tom Yardley who highlights the importance of the resources they provide.

"After 27 years of service, I retired. You’d think, with a college degree, a master’s degree, and the rank of commander, I would be able to easily navigate through the VA healthcare system, but it turns out it doesn’t work out that easily," says Yardley.

VSO's also help active-duty military personnel, like U.S. Marine Jose Moreno, transition to civilian life. Moreno, who is nearing retirement after 20 years of service, stresses the importance of having support during the transition process.

"It’s a lot to manage, and much of it is time-sensitive. If you’re not on top of it, you can easily fall behind, which is when you hear those horror stories," Moreno said.

Daniel Sandoval, a U.S. Army veteran of 23 years, recalls his own challenges adjusting to civilian life after military service.

"I was lost when I got home. I didn’t know where to go or who to talk to. Then slowly, other veterans started directing me to different places," Sandoval shared.

Thanks to the San Patricio County Veterans Service Office, Sandoval has been able to get the assistance he needs with claims related to his health.

"They say don’t be bashful. You’ve earned it, so let them know what you’re going through and what you need."

