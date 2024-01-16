Veterans in Focus: VA rolls out new transportation option via Uber

Veterans living in the Rio Grande Valley/Costal Bend Area, who need transportation to and from medical appointments, can now get a ride via VA Uber Health Connect [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].

The VA also provides remote care options.

The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System has rolled out a new initiative to help veterans who don't have a reliable form of transportation. It's called the VA Uber Health Connect.The VA is partnered with Uber to help veterans get to and from medical appointments.

"The VA Uber Health Connect Initiative bridges the transportation gap by ensuring Veterans have reliable transportation for their health care needs,” said National Lead of VA Uber Health Connect Indra Sandal, Ph.D. “By offering ridesharing as an additional means of transportation, VA is helping Veterans access the best and soonest possible care — while still achieving cost savings.”

Stephenie Ochoa, the Mobility Manager for the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System said, "We were having a lot of veterans who didn't have a way to get to their appointments. So, we were having a lot of no shows."

Based on survey feedback from 2,300 Veterans between March 2022 to January 2023, 83% of Veterans stated they would not have been able to access their medical care without the program. The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System recently implemented the service to provide supplemental transportation to eligible Veterans.

According to the American Hospital Association, 3.6 million people in the United States do not obtain medical care due to transportation challenges. Children, older adults, and Veterans are especially vulnerable to transportation barriers due to social isolation, underlying medical conditions, and a greater need for frequent clinician visits.

The VA Uber Health Connect Initiative launched as a pilot program in 2022 at ten VA medical centers. From January 2022 to March 2023, VA Uber Health Connect completed more than 30,000 Uber rides across 408,529 miles for Veterans. According to the VA, these rides have increased access, improved clinical engagement, and saved the VA an estimated $35 million. The cost savings are in part from faster emergency department and inpatient discharges as well as closing the gap on an estimated 28,000 missed appointments.

Eligibility Requirements



Veterans must be BT-eligible

Veterans rated 30% or more service-connected

Veterans rated less than 30% service-connected must have updated MEANS test for the current calendar year, and income must be below the threshold of the maximum annual VA pension rate

Veterans who receive a VA pension

Patient must be ambulatory

Patient must be able to get in and out of the vehicle without assistance (independent with transfers)

No medical needs or medical support provided

Escort allowed (family/caregiver)

Frequency and length of transport must be indicated on the consult

Veterans interested in learning more about the program are asked to contact Stephenie Ochoa at 956-856-5913 or stephenie.ochoa@va.gov. To inquire about income requirements contact 877-222-8387.

A VA representative can help people set up the service. Uber Health Connect is a secondary option for veterans. The VA still has its own veterans transportation system. Four units are designated for the Coastal Bend.

"Once those drivers are booked up for the day, we use the Uber Health Connect," explained Ochoa.

In addition to the new service, the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System wants to remind people about other ways to access care. The VA has its own Telehealth services.You can get connected and explore different options by clicking here.

(VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System contributed to this report)

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Lorenzo at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com