Veterans in Focus Special 2022 Broadcast

KRIS 6
Posted at 6:23 PM, Dec 27, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In 2022, Veterans in Focus covered major stories and events affecting our veterans and their families.

From the passage of the PACT Act to the opening of the new VA clinic in Corpus Christi, we told impactful stories about veterans services and benefits and highlighted our heroes who went above and beyond to help their communities.

We also spotlighted the acts of selfless volunteers who stepped forward to helped veterans and their families.

Here are some of our top stories of 2022 in our Veterans in Focus 2022 Special broadcast.

You can watch the story here:

We thank you for watching.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Pat Simon at pat.simon@kristv.com

