Veterans, families invited to learn about education benefits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After nearly four decades of service to the local veteran community, the Corpus Christi Mayor’s Committee for Veterans Affairs is turning its focus toward education, making sure veterans and their families understand the benefits available to them.

Committee Chairman Martin Longoria announced the group will host an Education Information Briefing on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the VFW Post 2397 John Timmons at 4441 Ayers Street.

The session will cover application requirements for veterans seeking educational benefits, as well as guidance for veterans whose children will graduate in May 2026 or for those considering returning to school themselves.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, millions of veterans and family members have used GI Bill benefits nationwide since 2009. The Post-9/11 GI Bill alone has paid out well over $100 billion in tuition and housing support. Yet nationally, thousands of eligible veterans and dependents fail to fully utilize their benefits each year due to confusion about eligibility, deadlines, paperwork requirements, or transfer rules.

So, Longoria says the goal of the upcoming event is simple.

“It’s about educating,” he said. “This is an opportunity for them to know, hey, this is what you need to apply for.”

The committee also fundraises throughout the year to offer local scholarships to veterans and their children.

“We try to help each other because that’s what it’s about,” Longoria said. “It’s about helping the veteran community and families.”

The Mayor’s Committee for Veterans Affairs has been active for 38 years and coordinates annual ceremonies such as Iwo Jima, Vietnam Veterans Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Veterans Day observances. While those events honor service and sacrifice, Longoria says education is another critical piece of serving veterans.

He emphasizes that ensuring veterans understand their educational opportunities is part of honoring their service in a practical way.

“If we don’t remember, who will?” Longoria said. “And part of remembering is making sure veterans and their families are taken care of.”

