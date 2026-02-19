Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityVeterans In Focus

Actions

Veterans encouraged to serve as election judges for 2026 elections

Military veterans bring unique communication skills and welcoming presence to polling sites
Vote buttons
KRIS 6 News
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11. The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 28. Early voting runs from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.<br/><br/>
Vote buttons
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Military veterans are being encouraged to volunteer as election judges for the 2026 elections, where they can play a crucial role in supporting the democratic process.

"Veterans are friendly and communicative with voters," said Mark Overberg, a national veteran voting advocate who encourages vets to volunteer in their local elections.

Veterans bring unique qualities to election sites that benefit all voters, particularly newcomers to the process.

"I find that vets enjoy and celebrate first-time voters," Overberg said.

"They also make children who are accompanied by their parents to make them feel welcome at an election site."

Overberg said veterans must remain apolitical in their duties. A typical election day begins at 5 a.m. and ends 16 hours later. Volunteers are paid a small stipend, but Overberg said many volunteers don't accept the stipend.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where should I call for help?

How can I donate an item to a veteran in need?

Where can I find specifics about my V.A. benefits?

How do I contact Cornerstone Financial?

How do I get a copy of a DD-214?

What is acceptable proof of service?

How do I check the status of a pending claim?

How can I join the Veteran Connection of the Coastal Bend group?

Who can help me with a handicap ramp?

2026 Elections

2026 Elections