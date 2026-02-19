Veterans encouraged to serve as election judges for 2026 elections

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Military veterans are being encouraged to volunteer as election judges for the 2026 elections, where they can play a crucial role in supporting the democratic process.

"Veterans are friendly and communicative with voters," said Mark Overberg, a national veteran voting advocate who encourages vets to volunteer in their local elections.

Veterans bring unique qualities to election sites that benefit all voters, particularly newcomers to the process.

"I find that vets enjoy and celebrate first-time voters," Overberg said.

"They also make children who are accompanied by their parents to make them feel welcome at an election site."

Overberg said veterans must remain apolitical in their duties. A typical election day begins at 5 a.m. and ends 16 hours later. Volunteers are paid a small stipend, but Overberg said many volunteers don't accept the stipend.