Veterans, claim your free Christmas tree this holiday season!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Veterans Memorial High School, the holiday season arrives with purpose.

Each year, students, staff and school organizations take part in the school’s Parade of Trees, decorating Christmas trees that are later donated, free of charge, to local veterans. The tradition, now in its eighth year of giving trees to veterans, has become one of the campus’s most anticipated events.

The Hofmanns

“This just became a big thing for our school,” said Tatum Hagen, the school’s student council sponsor. “Everyone on our campus knows about it and participates, our students, teachers, coaches. It’s great to see how many people want to give back.”

This year, 41 decorated trees will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

Hagen said veterans often begin asking about the program months in advance.

“I already had emails coming in October about when the trees were going to be available,” she said. “I’ve had a list going since then because veterans look forward to it every year.”

For students like Lilia Hetland, a junior involved in multiple campus organizations, the Parade of Trees reflects the true meaning of the holiday season.

“I think it all goes back to giving,” Hetland said. “Being able to recognize the people around you and how meaningful they are to you.”

Hetland said Veterans Memorial High School has prioritized serving veterans since opening more than a decade ago, recently expanding those efforts through initiatives such as “Vets Serving Vets.” The trees, she said, are a powerful way to unite the campus around that mission.

“The trees really get everyone involved and thinking about our local veterans community,” Hetland said.

Each club selects its own theme and donates decorations. Hagen said the creativity ensures there is something for every veteran to choose from.

“This year, we have everything from Olaf to Candy Land to a snowy white Christmas,” she said.

The Hofmanns

Hetland has helped decorate multiple trees through organizations including student council, French Honor Society, junior council and the swim team.

The meaning behind the tradition, however, runs deep. Hetland, whose grandfathers served in the Marines and Air Force, said veterans often go too long without recognition.

“They’ve put everything on the line for us,” she said. “Our lives, our freedom. Veterans don’t always get the welcome back they deserve.”

Hagen said she has seen firsthand how much the trees matter to the people who receive them. In past years, she has stayed in contact with veterans and families who picked up trees.

“You see the smiles,” Hagen said. “Those stories come in every year, and they stay with you.”

This year, she said, one family plans to pick up a tree for a baby’s first Christmas after recently losing a veteran parent.

“That’s why this is one of my favorite events,” Hagen said. “We’re giving back to those who have served our country, and it truly makes a difference.”

Veterans interested in receiving a decorated Christmas tree can contact Tatum Hagen by emailing Tatum.Moeller-Hagen@ccisd.us or call (361) 878-7900 ext. 23146. Trees are available while supplies last.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com