Veterans can now pursue disability claims for Agent Orange exposure in more locations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans may be eligible to file a disability claim with the Veterans Administration based on exposure to Agent Orange or other herbicides in a wider range of locations, according to Jane Babcock, one of the top American veteran service advocates.

"Veterans should remember Agent Orange & other herbicides were used in other places," Babcock said.

Babcock said elderly veterans must have served for any length of time in one of the qualifying locations between Jan. 9 to May 7, 1975.

The VA's expanded list of qualifying locations includes:

In the Republic of Vietnam, or aboard a U.S. military vessel that operated in the inland waterways of Vietnam, or on a vessel operating not more than 12 nautical miles seaward from the demarcation line of the waters of Vietnam and Cambodia

Any U.S. or Royal Thai military base in Thailand from January 9, 1962, through June 30, 1976

Laos from December 1, 1965, through September 30, 1969

Cambodia at Mimot or Krek, Kampong Cham Province from April 16, 1969, through April 30, 1969

Guam or American Samoa or in the territorial waters off of Guam or American Samoa from January 9, 1962, through July 30, 1980

Johnston Atoll or on a ship that called at Johnston Atoll from January 1, 1972, through September 30, 1977

Specific areas in or near the Korean DMZ for any length of time between September 1, 1967, and August 31, 1971

A regular Air Force unit location where a C-123 aircraft with traces of Agent Orange was assigned, and had repeated contact with this aircraft due to flight, ground, or medical duties

Veterans involved in transporting, testing, storing, or other uses of Agent Orange during military service

Reservists assigned to certain flight, ground, or medical crew duties may also qualify if they served at one of the following locations:

Lockbourne/Rickenbacker Air Force Base in Ohio, 1969 to 1986 (906th and 907th Tactical Air Groups or 355th and 356th Tactical Airlift Squadrons)

Westover Air Force Base in Massachusetts, 1972 to 1982 (731st Tactical Air Squadron and 74th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, or 901st Organizational Maintenance Squadron)

Pittsburgh International Airport in Pennsylvania, 1972 to 1982 (758th Airlift Squadron)

The VA may also extend eligibility to "Blue Water Navy Veterans" — those who served within 12 nautical miles, or 13 land miles, of Vietnam. An estimated 90,000 such veterans exist or previously existed.

Widows and widowers whose veteran's death was caused by, contributed to, or hastened due to Agent Orange exposure may also be eligible.

"If any of these conditions impact you, please contact an accredited veteran service officer to learn how to file an 'intent to file' with the VA," Babcock said. "It's also a good idea to make an appointment with one's VA primary care physician to have this information placed into their medical file."

Veterans and their families can find qualified representatives through the VA's official website at va.gov/get-help-from-accredited-representative/find-rep/.

