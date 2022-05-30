Veterans Band, Bugles Across America team up to commemorate the fallen

Memorial Day is about honoring the men and women who will forever be remembered as having made the ultimate sacrifice.

We honor those military members, and so does the Coastal Bend.

The Veterans Band of Corpus Christi has several events planned Monday, including joining with Bugles Across America for the playing of TAPS.

The not-for-profit group Bugles Across America was formed in 2000, after legislation passed by the United States Congress gave every qualified veteran the right to military honors.

The legislation calls for at least two service members to fold an American flag, and for at least a recording of TAPS to be played.

Bugles Across America takes the honors one step further, by providing a live rendition of TAPS at all veterans’ funerals.

Veteran’s Band Director Ram Chavez said TAPS was adopted for military funerals.

"But it became the one military musical prayer at the end of the funeral,” he said. “So when you hear TAPS, it reminds you -- especially if you have a memory of fallen heroes. Or some men and women who have served and then passed away. So TAPS reminds you."

The band and Bugles Across America will participate in presentations of armed forces wreaths Monday starting at noon at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.