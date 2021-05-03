Veteran gives Corpus Christi another radio option

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local veteran is putting his military training to good use while filling a gap in local radio.

K.D. Logan installed and repaired communications equipment during his 21 year U.S. Navy career. Now, he's following a dream and spreading the word using the power of the internet.

“We're just a little flavor for the community,” said Logan. “If you taste us, we're going to knock you off your feet.”

Logan’s last duty station was Naval Station Ingleside, which is why he settled in Corpus Christi after retiring in 1998. Over the years, however, he realized local radio wasn't playing music he wanted to hear.

“Nobody was doing gospel, nobody was doing jazz, nobody was doing old-school R&B,” said Logan. “We decided to take the training I had in the military to open our own station.”

A year ago, the Detroit native and his wife started 361 CC Radio, a station specializing in those three genres, while focusing on local talent.

“We feature local artists here,” said Logan. “Most stations don't do that.”

While you won't find 361 CC Radio on your FM or AM dials, it is relatively easy to tune in.

“If you've got a cell phone, wherever you go, we can go with you,” said Logan.

The station broadcasts over the internet with a room in Logan's home serving as studio. 361 CC Radio has five employees,. three of which are veterans.

As for programming, there's plenty of gospel, plus news, talk, and the popular "Midnight Love Hour". When he started the station, Logan's goal was to expose the city to his music. Instead, his reach now extends far beyond the Coastal Bend.

“It's an internet radio station, so it's all over the world,” he said.

Logan has a new goal, get picked up by a distributor like iHeartRadio. Until then, he wants to make 361 CC Radio a positive change for the community.

“It's a blessing to be a part of this, it's a blessing to open a door to so many people in Corpus Christi,” he said.

Logan says veterans who advertise their business on his station get two months of ads for free. Click here for more information or to tune in.