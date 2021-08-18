Veteran feels unfairly targeted by Code Enforcement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recent rains have left many of us behind on our yard work.

While many residents say Code Enforcement needs to step up their efforts, one local veteran and his wife say Code Enforcement won't leave them alone.

Kelly and Sherry Sells say they've done everything that's been asked of them, they also think they know why Code Enforcement keeps visiting them.

“Honestly, if it wasn't for the wife, I'd take Round-Up to the whole thing and let it be a brown patch,” said Kelly Sells.

The Sells have one of the nicest yards on their block. The lawn is regularly trimmed, and vegetables are growing from the many garden boxes.

“My garden is my retreat, my time away,” said Sherry.

Kelly is suffering from ALS, Sherry cares for him, as well as for her ailing mother who lives with them.

“Most days are really rough, hence why I have a garden,” Sherry said. “Doctors said I had to have something to not focus on everything that's going on.”

Sherry's focus has been disrupted by what the Sells call 'regular harassment’ from Code Enforcement. They believe the problem stems from calls they've made about the short-term rental across the street. Those calls, often made after-hours.

“Code is 8-5, Monday-Friday, so they're not coming out here during the problem hours,” Kelly said. “So when they come out here they're upset because they have to go to this house again.”

The Sells say they've been warned for everything from the length of their grass to Sherry's garden boxes. They've gone to city officials, even the mayor, in hopes of getting some peace and quiet.

“We're doing the best we can,” Sherry said. “There's so many other violations around that they don't even go after.”

KRIS Communications asked the city for a response from Code Enforcement. On Tuesday, a spokesperson said that Code Enforcement was working on the request. We'll update this story if there is a response.