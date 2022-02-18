Veteran creates nonprofit to help others get the support they need

There's a saying that goes: Happiness doesn't come from what we get, but from what we give.

One local veteran is dedicating her life to connecting fellow veterans to the services they need the most.

It started back in 2016 with a Facebook page and the passion to care for others who served our nation's military.

"I want to give back to those I served beside to those who actually saved my life,” said Resource One-Stop Advocacy and Community Referral Services veteran advocate and community outreach coordinator Ellen McClure.

A self-described caretaker, retired U.S. Army veteran Ellen McClure created Resource One-Stop veteran advocacy foundation two years ago.

"Serving twice in Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Operation Freedom,” she said. “It humbled me."

McClure said she always knew she wanted to help others, and she put in all the hard work after her retirement to be there for former service members through the foundation that she runs out of her office in Portland.

"They can call me, and I can act as their advocate, whether it's calling the VA for the veteran, whether it's arranging transportation for the veteran," she said.

She tells us coming up with Resource One-Stop was a no-brainer – providing support and guidance to fellow veterans makes her heart feel full.

"Here in Corpus, the VA will call me and say that they have a veteran there and he doesn't have any family and they need somebody to come up there with him cause he's getting his blood drawn or he just needs somebody there to hold his hand," she said.

From advocating to fundraisers, connecting veterans with community resource services are some of the ways McClure provides support.

Her latest project: A podcast to highlight fellow veterans' accomplishments both during their service and life after retirement.

Another thing she's also excited about is her organization's monthly event 'Nominate a Veteran,' which she hopes will bring the community together.

"I just want everybody to get involved and pay attention to their veterans,” she said. “Pay attention, because it could be that neighbor next to you that is struggling and that a lot of veterans won't tell you that they’re struggling."