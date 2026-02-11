VA updates list of toxic exposures for K-2 veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Military professionals who served at Camp Stronghold, Uzbekistan, should know the Department of Defense and the VA are working to help veterans get treatment. More importantly, they can sometimes assist them in qualifying for disability compensation, Jane Babcock, a leading independent veterans advocate, notes.

Toxic exposure to an assortment of poisons is now causing illnesses such as cancer and respiratory disease.

Karshi-Khanabad Air Base, known as K-2, served at a logistical and focal point between Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Allied forces took over the base a month after 9/11 to stage military attacks during the Afghanistan campaign.

Army, Air Force and Marines were assigned to support combat, airlift, medical evacuation and logistics from 2002-2005.

Babcock said veterans who served at K2 should contact their local county-accredited veteran service officer or their local VA clinic for help with both medical treatment and establishing VA claims for these illnesses.

