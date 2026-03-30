VA streamlines claims process for faster veteran survivor payments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Faster times and quicker payments for veterans submitting a VA disability claim are now taking place to help those who serve obtain them.

According to the VA, the organization was required to separately address claims for Dependency and Indemnity Compensation [va.gov] and Survivors Pension [va.gov] .

“This common sense change streamlines the survivors claims process, reduces administrative burdens, and delivers quicker decisions to beneficiaries during challenging times,’” said VA Secretary Doug Collins.

DIC is a tax-free monthly monetary benefit paid to eligible surviving spouses, children, and parents of a service member who died in the line of duty or Veterans who died from service-connected injuries or illnesses. Survivors Pension offers tax-free monthly payments to qualified surviving spouses and unmarried dependent children of wartime Veterans who meet certain income and net worth limits set by Congress.

In most instances, DIC provides a greater economic benefit than Survivors Pension. This is not the case if all the following conditions are met:

The claimant is the Veteran’s surviving spouse,

Has no dependents,

Is residing in a nursing home,

Has applied for or is currently receiving Medicaid.

If all these criteria are met, Survivors' Pension ― rather than DIC ― will be awarded, and the DIC claim will not be further developed.

For more information, contact the VA benefits hotline on 800-827-1000. Coastal Bend veterans can also contact the Nueces County Veterans Services at 361-888-0111 to discuss how to apply for these claims.

More Veterans In Focus stories are available here, along with resources for local veterans.

Contact Veterans In Focus reporter Pat Simon at pat.simon@kristv.com